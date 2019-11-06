$71 million bond request planned for Davison Community Schools voters

(11/6/2019) - Voters in the Davison Community Schools district may be asked to approve a $71 million bond request for security improvements, renovations and additions to buildings.

The Board of Education approved an application for the bond on Tuesday, which will be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury. If approved there, the bond request could go on the March 10, 2020, ballot.

Voters may be asked to increase property taxes by 2.9 mills to pay for the project. That equates to $2.90 annually for every $1,000 of taxable value for residences and businesses.

The district has created a website with full details about the proposal.

Davison High School would receive a bulk of the work costing about $56 million, including a new $18 million performing arts center with 1,000 seats, new band and choir rooms, a secured entry and an enclosed corridor connecting to Davison Alternative High School.

The high school also would get a remodeled and renovated interior with new carpet, paint and finishes. Lighting, site, technology and HVAC upgrades also are planned.

Cardinal Stadium would receive a new synthetic turf on the field, repaved running track and new restroom facility.

Work on other schools includes:

-- Addition of two classrooms at Thomson Elementary, which houses pre-K and kindergarten students. The building also would receive renovations, lighting upgrades, site improvements and technology updates.

-- Lighting, site, technology and HVAC upgrades at Central Elementary, which houses first through fourth graders.

-- A new gymnasium, secured entry and restrooms at Gates Elementary, which houses first through fourth graders. The building also would receive lighting, site, technology and HVAC upgrades.

-- Lighting, site, technology and HVAC upgrades at Hill Elementary, which houses kindergarten through fourth graders.

-- A new roof and secured entry at Siple Elementary, which houses kindergarten through fourth graders. The building also would receive lighting, technology, site, mechanical and HVAC upgrades.

-- Mechanical, HVAC, site and technology upgrades at Hahn Intermediate School, which houses fifth and sixth graders, and Davison Middle School, which houses seventh and eighth graders.

-- A new roof at Davison Alternative High School, along with lighting, technology, site, mechanical and HVAC upgrades.

-- The Colonial Building would receive a new storage building for buses, access drive, bus lot and exterior lighting.