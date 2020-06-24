71-year-old accused of brandishing handgun at George Floyd protesters near Saginaw

(6/24/2020) - A Thumb-area man is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of demonstrators in Saginaw County earlier this month.

The 71-year-old man faces five charges, including felonious assault.

On June 6, protesters held a rally at the corner of Bay and Tittabwassee roads in Saginaw Township in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Near the end of the rally, some those in attendance saw a man drive by in a pick-up truck and help up a handgun. Police got a license plate number and were able to question the man.

He had not been arraigned by Tuesday evening so his name is not being released.