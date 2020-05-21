71-year-old dies after crashing golf cart into washed out section of road

(5/21/2020) - A 71-year-old man died Thursday after police say he drove a golf cart into a washed out portion of Greenwood Road in Ogemaw County.

The man from Skidway was driving west on Greenwood Road about a half mile west of I-75 when he encountered the washout. Police say he drove around orange cones and into the washout.

An employee from the Ogemaw County Road Commission found the 71-year-old dead in water below the road surface, according to the Ogemaw County's Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not released the man's identity.