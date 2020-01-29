71-year-old dies after high-speed crash near Fenton, sheriff says

(1/29/2020) - A 71-year-old man died late Saturday after he missed a curve on Linden Road and slammed into a tree so hard it tore the engine from his Chevrolet Equinox.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the man, who wasn't identified, was driving north on Linden Road just north of Thompson Road in Fenton Township around 10 p.m. when he missed a curve.

Swanson said the man's Equinox drove off the road into a stand of trees on the shoulder. Witnesses reported seeing a fireball just after the impact, as the engine flew into the air.

Swanson estimates the man was driving 65 to 80 mph when the crash happened, but the road is marked as 45 mph. The 71-year-old from Burton, who was alone in the Equinox, died on the scene.

Besides speeding, Swanson said investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine whether the driver was intoxicated.

Swanson said the crash shows that speeding and poor driving habits can involve people at any age.

“These kinds of speeds and distracted drivings are not just teenagers – not just college kids," he said. "Here’s a 71-year-old gentleman who left a beautiful family.”