(12/3/2019) - A 71-year-old woman was killed when she was hit a car as she walked across U.S. 23 in Omer on Monday evening.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office says Charmaine Ploof was walking across U.S. 23 around 6 p.m. when she was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old woman.

Police are still investigating the collision.