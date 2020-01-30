71-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 involving DNR officer

(1/30/2020) - A 71-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he drove the wrong way on I-75 for 12 minutes and crashed into a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-75 north of Linwood Road in Bay County.

Police say Thomas Barylski of Whittemore was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway from Arenac County into Bay County. He crashed into a conservation officer's patrol pickup truck.

Bay County Central Dispatch received reports of Barylski's 2006 GMC Envoy traveling the wrong way around 7:10 p.m. and broadcast information to all police officers in the area.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office caught up to Barylski on I-75 near Coggins Road. They were heading south in the southbound lanes trying to get Barylski stopped.

The officer was traveling north on I-75 on his way to Lewiston when Barylski crashed into him at 7:22 p.m. Investigators say he was not aware of the wrong-way driver situation when the crash happened.

Barylski was pronounced dead on the scene while the DNR officer was treated and released at an area hospital.

Investigators and a Michigan State Police crash reconstructionist are planning to conduct tests to determine why Barylski got on the I-75 traveling the wrong way for so long.