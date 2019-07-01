73 teens learn job skills thanks to $225,000 DNR grant

(7/1/2019) - Seventy-three Genesee County teenagers are getting their hands dirty to learn something new -- skills that will last a lifetime.

"I'm learning a lot of things because planting was never like in my interests. Like, you would never see me out planting, but I mean I'm liking it," 16-year-old Christina Terry said.

She was offered a summer job, helping out the Urban Renaissance Center because of her involvement in TeenQuest. That's the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce's pre-employability skills program during the school year.

"It's fun, it's hot, but it's fun," Terry said. "We've pulled up weeds, we've painted fences. We've picked up trash, mulched the flowers, planted flowers, watered them."

Terry is one of 73 teenagers ages 16 to 19 participating. They're getting paid to work outside throughout Genesee County, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It's part of the agency's initiative to introduce teens in urban areas to outdoor career opportunities.

"We've had some who've gone into environmental science and engineering; and, they've contributed some of these opportunities from the experience that DNR has brought for us," said James Avery, the director of education and training with the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce.

He said the exposure to business etiquette is another highlight.

"Understanding how to be punctual, understanding what it takes to keep a job, understanding that there are supervisors that you have to adhere to and there are rules," Avery said. "And so, with those soft skills included, our students are understanding what it takes to be successful in the workforce."

Avery said a summer TeenQuest program begins July 8. Students also can sign up to participate during the school year.

