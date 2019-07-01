73 teens learn job skills thanks to $250,000 DNR grant

(7/1/2019) - "I'm learning a lot of things because planting was never like in my interests, like you would never see me out planting, but I mean I'm liking it," 16-year-old Christina Terry explained.

She was offered a summer job, helping out the Urban Renaissance Center, because of her involvement in TeenQuest. That's the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce's pre-employ-ability skills program during the school year.

"It's fun, it's hot, but it's fun!" she said. "We've pulled up weeds, we've painted fences ... We've picked up trash, mulched the flowers, planted flowers, watered them."

Terry is one of 73 teenagers aged 16 to 19 participating. They're getting paid to work outside throughout Genesee County, thanks to a grant from the Michigan DNR. It's part of the agency's initiative to introduce teens in urban areas to outdoor career opportunities.

"We've had some who've gone into environmental science and engineering; and, they've contributed some of these opportunities from the experience that DNR has brought for us," James Avery said.

He's the Director of Education and Training with the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce.

He explained the exposure to business etiquette is another highlight.

"Understanding how to be punctual, understanding what it takes to keep a job, understanding that there are supervisors that you have to adhere to and there are rules," Avery explained. "And so, with those soft skills included, our students are understanding what it takes to be successful in the workforce."

"So I can say, oh yeah, I've got work experience, I did this for these people and I did that and helped the community out, made it look nice," Terry added.

Avery said a summer TeenQuest program begins July 8th. Or, students can sign up to participate during the school year.

You can find the link to sign-up, in the 'Related Links' section of this story.

