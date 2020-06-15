73-year-old COVID-19 survivor honored with key to the city

"I made it. I was on life support for 24 days and in the hospital for almost 90. I know that prayers, prayers work.”

It's those prayers that brought 73-year-old Sharon Riley to this moment. She's now home, after spending almost 3 months fighting for her life against COVID-19.

“The staff at Hurley Hospital and McLaren and the select, they took very good care of me," said Riley.

The virus left her on life support and in a coma for a month. At the same time, the virus claimed the life of her husband and brother.

"I lost my mother 7 years ago and she is like a second mother to me so to sit around, and wonder who things were going to turn out for her was even more hurtful and hard. Then she lost her husband to the virus as well," said Felicia Chandler, Sharon Riley’s stepdaughter.

But despite the challenges and unknowns and the sadness and grief, for Sharon's family each day was also filled with hope as she never let up on her battle.

"She fought, fought, fought to get where she is now. And where she is makes her an anomaly for surviving the COVID considering everything she experienced during that time," said Shawnda Gipson, Sharon’s daughter.

Almost 90 days later, one of Flint's first COVID-19 patients is now back home, with a community celebrating a woman who defied all of the medical community's expectations.

“I wanted to recognize that true effort and true Flint spirit by recognizing her with a key to the city. We wanted her to know we love her and this is Flint, this is our town," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

She's been described as a living miracle. It will take time for her to heal, from COVID-19 and the loss of her loved ones, but this showing is a reminder that she won't have to do it alone.