73rd Annual Festival of Flags kicks off in Davison

(6/5/2019) - People will be heading to Lake Callis all weekend for the 73rd annual Festival of Flags in Davison.

"This really has become a destination for Davison,” said Lesley Howe, the events and marketing manager for the Davison Downtown Development Authority.

The Festival of Flags is a five-day event featuring live music, carnival rides, fireworks and sporting events.

"It's a great kick off to summer. School is almost out. Kids are ready to have some fun,” Howe said.

Every year, organizers said they try to add new ideas and rides. For 2019, kids who are part of the parade in downtown Davison are in for a real treat.

"The kids have the ability to ride their bikes with the mayor,” Howe said.

While there a plenty of festivals in Mid-Michigan throughout the summer, Howe said Davison is quite special in its own way.

"Community is very important everywhere, but in Davison -- Davison just turned 130 years old so there are a lot of things that are going on,” she said.

Over the course of the five-day festival, Howe said residents are connecting with people, children are meeting others their age and people learn what makes their town different.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to rally together and have a good time," she said.