74-year-old gets 6 to 15 years in prison for drunken driving crash that killed Stanley Dulaney

(6/28/2019) - A 74-year-old retired police officer will spend at least six years in prison for his role in a deadly drunk driving crash that killed Mid-Michigan businessman Stanley Dulaney.

Gary Gatza of Saginaw Township pleaded no contest to the crime on Friday and was sentenced during the same emotional hearing. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but the court treats it as one.

Several of Dulaney's loved ones talked about how the 45-year-old's death has affected their lives before the judge handed down a sentence.

"It was hard to fathom, as some people said, because my father was a fighter," Drew Dulaney told the court. "He wasn't the type to go down. He fought every day of his life to do what the thought was best for his family, to provide for everyone who came in his vicinity."

Police say Gatza crossed the center line of M-20 near Currie Parkway in Midland on New Year's Day, slamming head-on into an SUV Dulaney was driving. He died on the scene.

Dulaney's wife and two of their children were badly injured.

Investigators say Gatza was driving home from the casino when the crash happened. His blood alcohol content was 0.12 percent, which is 50 percent above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Gatza pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Sentencing guidelines and scoring indicated Gatza would get at least six years in prison. Judge Stephen Carras sentenced Gatza to spend 6 to 15 years in prison.

Gatza, who was free on bond before the hearing, was handcuffed in the courtroom and taken to jail.

Dulaney was a co-owner of the Tri Cities Sports Complex. Gatza is a former Saginaw city police officer and also was a Saginaw County sheriff's deputy until 2007.