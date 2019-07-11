75-year-old dies in three-vehicle chain reaction rollover crash

(7/11/2019) - A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday after a chain reaction three-vehicle crash, in which one vehicle overturned.

An eastbound vehicle swerved to miss another vehicle slowing to turn into a private driveway off Ludington Drive near Washington Street in Clare County's Grant Township around 10:05 a.m.

The vehicle that swerved hit an oncoming vehicle and overturned, causing the driver get thrown out. The 75-year-old from Farwell died of his injuries.

None of the other drivers were reported any injuries.

The Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post is investigating the crash.