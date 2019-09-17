76-year-old Bay City man facing 4 child sex abuse charges

(9/17/2019) - A Bay City man is facing three child sex abuse charges.

Police arrested 76-year-old Gerald David Eichinger and he was arraigned last week on the following charges:

-- One count of child sexually abusive activity.

-- One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Eichinger was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was sharing child pornography online.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.