77 more deaths reported as Michigan passes 15,000 coronavirus cases

(04/05/20) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,493 confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state total to 15,718.

The state also reported 77 more deaths, which means 617 people have now died from the disease.

Genesee County reported three more deaths. The death toll now stands at 18 in the county. Saginaw County added 15 cases. Bay County added six, and Midland County added one case of coronavirus. Lapeer County had a fairly large jump from 27 cases on Saturday to 45 on Sunday.