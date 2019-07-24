78-mile pipeline will help Consumers Energy distribute more natural gas

(7/24/2019) - The rain earlier this spring slowed Consumers Energy crews down slightly; but now they are back on track, replacing a gas pipeline that dates back to the 1940s.

It's called the Saginaw Trail Project. The pipeline actually stretches 78 miles through Saginaw, Genesee, and Oakland Counties.

The 4-year project is expected to cost $610-million.

"We're replacing it with a larger line, a 24 inch pipeline. So that's gonna help us move natural gas throughout the mid-Michigan area and frankly the whole state, more quickly and efficiently and safely," Consumers Energry's Debra Dodd explained. "Because it's going to be a new pipeline that's built to modern day standards."

The current focus is phase 3, which is replacing the 29 miles running through Genesee County.

"When it was placed, the City of Flint and Genesee County was much less developed than it is now," Dodd said. "So we kind of re-routed around parts of Flint that were heavily developed already in an effort to avoid hassles for people and for safety and reliability services."

Crews started on May 1st and are expected to wrap up by October 15th.

Then, they'll begin cleaning up any yards they've destroyed until November 1st. The plan is to come back in the spring to make sure everything is back to normal.

"We worked through the project and communicate with the homeowners on a weekly basis as we're getting close to their properties and restore it as quickly as we can on the back end as well," Chad Riehl, the Consumers Energy Saginaw Trail project manager, said.

The line should be in service just in time to warm your home for winter.

