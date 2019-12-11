78-year-old dies after crash with semi truck in Swartz Creek

(12/11/2019) - A 78-year-old Swartz Creek man died Tuesday after a crash involving a semi truck.

A car and semi truck collided around 3:45 p.m. at Morrish Road and Paul Fortino Drive in Swartz Creek, according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

An ambulance rushed the 78-year-old driving the car to Hurley Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead. Police didn't report any injuries to the semi truck driver.

Investigators didn't release any information about how the crash happened. They don't believe speed or alcohol were factors.