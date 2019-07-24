79-year-old woman reported missing from Oakland County

(7/24/2019) - Police issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for a 79-year-old woman with dementia, who was last seen in Oakland County on Tueday evening.

The woman was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in her bedroom. Her son came to check on her around noon on Wednesday and she was missing.

The missing woman, who has tried to walk to Warren before, is speaks limited English. Her native language is Hmong.

She is 4-foot-10, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown dress Tuesday night. Police did not release her name.

Anyone who sees her should contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office