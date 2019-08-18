7th Annual Teen Summit happening Thursday at Flint Southwestern Academy

(08/18/19) - Calling all teenagers and parents of teens!

If your child is looking for employment, nutritional education or just a good time, you can get it all in one place this week.

Students are encouraged to dress for success as they learn about employment opportunities or how to create their own musical beats.

Shan Jackson stopped by the ABC12 studio to talk about the 7th Annual Teen Summit.

Jackson is the community nutrition instructor for MSU Extension.

The free summit is open to teenagers 13 to 18 years old. It's happening from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Flint Southwestern.

REGISTER HERE.