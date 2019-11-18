8 candidates running to replace Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in State House

(11/18/2019) - The race to replace Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley as the 34th District state representative is up to eight candidates.

Candice Mushatt announced her campaign on Monday. She is the former public information officer for former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and worked as a legislative aide to Neeley in Lansing before that.

Over the weekend, Neeley's wife, Cynthia, announced she was running to replace her husband in Lansing. Flint City Councilman Santino Guerra also threw his name in the ring in September.

Other candidates include Flint Councilwoman Monica Galloway, Sean Croudy, Charis Lee, Claudia Perkins-Milton and Adam Ford.

Neeley resigned from his third and final term in the State House after he was elected mayor on Nov. 5. He is able to run for the State House again due to term limits.

Republican and Democrat candidates have until Tuesday to file paperwork and nominating petitions or a filing fee. They can withdraw from the ballot until Friday.

Anyone running without a party affiliation can file paperwork to get on the ballot by Dec. 11 and withdraw until Dec. 16.

The primary election for each party to select a candidate will be Jan. 7 ahead of the election on March 10. That election will coincide with Michigan's presidential primary election.

The winner will serve until Dec. 31, 2020, and would have to run again during 2020 election cycle to win a full two-year term in the State House.

The 34th District covers much of the Flint city limits generally from Carpenter Road on the north, Hemphill Road on the south, Center Road on the east and Clio Road on the west.