8 candidates vying for 34th District House Seat

(11/18/19)- The 34th District State Representative seat, is one that represents the interests of nearly 70-thousand Genesee County residents--

"It's really been a strong voice for Genesee County and for Flint for a long time," said Political analyst, Paul Rozicki.

But one that will stay silent until March, when a general election is held.

Political analyst Paul Rozicki says the 34th District seat is an attractive one for candidates for a number of reasons.

"I think Genesee County has clearly has often been a launching pad for those who want to pursue higher office, Jim Annanich, certainly has done that, Sheldon Neeley of course has done that as well, Woodrow Stanley has done that as well, so it's got a history of being a bit of a launching pad for larger political careers," Rozicki said.

So what are the responsiblities of a State Representative?

"They are the conduit in our communities and all the policy making that's going on in the state, ideally they are advocating for the people," said Genesee County resident, Rick Sadler.

Here's a breakdown:

*Introduce and vote on bills.

*Represent the interest of their constituents.

*Create new laws.

*Modify and update old laws.

*Serve on committees with the legislative branch.

Who is eligible to run?

*Must be at least 21 years old.

*Registered and qualified elector of the district he or she wants to represent by the filing deadline.

*Not hold any other political office while they serve in the legislature.

Rozicki says given the timing of the primary, less than 8 weeks away-- expect a very low turnout.

"7 or 8 candidates, somebody can win this thing with 10 or 15 percent of the vote," He said.