8 donated motorcycle engines enhance Lapeer Tech Center program

(9/26/2019) - The Lapeer Education and Technology Center just received 8 motorcycle engines.

Brian Wright from the Ohio Technical College gifted the donation.

He explained the engines are newer, so the students will have the opportunity to work with updated technology, what they'll likely be working with in the real world.

"These are right in your face, just get your hands dirty right now, you don't have to pull it out of the bike," instructor Kevin Thomas said. "So this is just right immediately hands-on and it's working at an easy level. And all of them are the same, so I can split my kids up in groups of 2s and 3s; and, they can all team up on these engines and learn on 'em."

Thomas said Wright has been supporting the class for more than a decade.

He's grateful for such a generous donation.

The school gave Wright a 'Certificate of Appreciation' Thursday to thank him.

Thomas' junior and senior students learn how to repair power sports equipment, like motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles and any type of lawn care equipment.

He said by 22-years-old, he bought his own house thanks to money he made fixing lawnmowers.

Wright added it's important to remember not every student succeeds as a typical student.

So, he's eager to help get the hands-on learners into the right career for them sooner rather than later.

"It's tech centers like this, that are the future of our country," he explained. "Skilled trades is what built this country; and the problem is right now, last I checked, the average age in skilled trades was 57 years old. If we do not get young men and women interested into going hands on skilled trade, just in the next few years, this country's going to fall apart."

Wright also donated a car to the auto class for another opportunity to learn hands-on.

