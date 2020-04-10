8 employees at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center have COVID-19

(4/10/2020) - Eight employees at a Shiawassee County nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county health department.

The employees all work at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center on Monroe Road near Lansing Road. They all are quarantining at home and avoiding contact with residents, the health department says.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says seven of the eight affected employees live in the county. Those seven people account for more than 20% of the 33 confirmed cases in the county.

County health officials haven't said if any residents are infected, but they're being monitored closely with check ups twice a day. Residents also are remaining in their rooms and avoiding group activities.