8 people thrown off pontoon boat after it got hit by 24-foot Sea Ray

(7/22/2019) - Eight people fell off their pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay after a 24-foot Sea Ray power boat drove over it.

The crash happened Saturday in the Wild Fowl Bay area of Saginaw Bay just south of Caseville in Huron County.

A Pigeon man was operating the Sea Ray with five people aboard when he collided with the pontoon boat. The collision sent all eight people aboard the pontoon boat into the water

Good Samaritans nearby rescued all eight of them from the water before the Huron County Sheriff's Office Marine Division arrived on the scene.

Ambulances met the pontoon boat passengers on shore. Three were hospitalized with unspecified injuries and five declined medical treatment.

"I cannot stress how fortunate everyone was that this accident wasn't more serious or even worse," Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.