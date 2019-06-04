8-year-old awakes to woman dead in apartment, mother and another man unconscious

(6/4/2019) - An 8-year-old girl awoke to a horrifying scene inside her apartment in Mt. Morris Township.

Her mother and another couple were unconscious from suspected overdoses, police say. Her mother and a man were revived, but another woman was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old called 911 around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to report the incident at Cedar Shores Apartments on Clio Road. Investigators believe all three adults in the home overdosed sometime overnight.

The Mt. Morris Township Police Department says the 8-year-old and her 2-year-old brother were both OK. They were placed in protective custody while police continue investigating the incident.