Good Kids: 8-year-old brings cheer, hot pizza to GM employees on strike

(10/18/2019) - Eight-year-old Joleigh Herrick saw a need and tried to meet it.

Joleigh Herrick, 8, delivered pizza and cheer to General Motors workers on strike in Flint.

She visited General Motors workers picketing outside the Flint manufacturing complex Wednesday evening to drop off some cheer and warm food. Joleigh, her mom and sister brought pizza to the workers.

"They wasn't working and I thought they'd probably be hungry," Joleigh said.

Her mother, Laura Herrick, said her brother is on strike, so Joleigh has wanted to bring them pizza -- along with a warm blanket and a hug.

The workers were extremely grateful for the little girl's generosity.