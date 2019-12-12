80-year-old nearly loses $650 to scammers before son steps in

(12/12/2019) - A quick thinking man helped stop his mother from losing nearly $650 in a sweepstakes scam.

An 80-year-old woman sent this package with $648 to scammers in Florida before her son intervened.

The 80-year-old woman received a phone call telling her she won $4 million and a Mercedes-Benz. She was directed to to send $648 to an address in Florida "to cover taxes" on the winnings.

While visiting on Wednesday, her son spotted notes in her home indicating it was a scam. He called police, who were able to intercept the package at the post office and get her money back.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said the incident should serve as a warning that if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

The Genesee County Elder Abuse Task Force is now working with police in Florida to figure out who this scammer is and bring that person to justice.