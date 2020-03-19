Two more patients die of coronavirus in Detroit area

(3/19/2020) - Two more coronavirus patients from the Detroit area died on Wednesday, bringing Michigan's death total from the disease to three.

An 81-year-old died of coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, becoming Michigan's second death related to the disease. A 50-year-old woman also died at McLaren Oakland Medical Center

Hospital officials have not released any information about the patient at Henry Ford Hospital beyond their age. McLaren officials say the 50-year-old woman had underlying health conditions.

“This is a sobering reminder about how critical it is to prevent the spread of the infection,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at the hospital.

A man in his 50s died at Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday, becoming Michigan's first coronavirus death.

As of Wednesday, Henry Ford Hospital has admitted two dozen patients for treatment of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.