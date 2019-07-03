81-year-old man killed after turning in front of another vehicle, police say

(7/3/2019) - An 81-year-old man died after police say he turned left in front of another vehicle on Dort Highway on Wednesday morning.

Richard Brewster Smith was turning left from northbound Dort Highway onto westbound Pierson Road around 8:20 a.m. when he drove into the path of a southbound vehicle, according to the Flint Police Department.

Smith was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Flint police were still investigating the crash Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call 810-237-6811.