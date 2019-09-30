88-year-old man listed as missing and endangered from Detroit area

(9/30/2019) - Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 88-year-old man who walked away from a memory care facility in Southfield earlier this month.

Robert James Brunsden was last seen at the Franklin Terrace Memory Care Facility on Franklin Road in Southfield on Sept. 7.

Police say Brunsden suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with long white hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown slippers and a khaki windbreaker.

Anyone who sees Brunsden should call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.