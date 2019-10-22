88-year-old missing from Southfield found dead in river

(10/22/2019) - An 88-year-old man reported missing from Southfield on Sept. 7 was found dead in Alpena County earlier this month.

Robert James Brunsden was last seen at the Franklin Terrace Memory Care Facility on Franklin Road in Southfield on Sept. 7. He suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Search crews with K-9s from Alpena and Midland counties, along with Southfield authorities and volunteer searchers, looked along a river in Southfield earlier this month.

A K-9 from the volunteer K-9One team detected a scent in the river and an Alpena County Search & Rescue K-9 smelled the same scent from the other side of the river.

Southfield Fire Department divers entered the water and located Brunsden's body. Police are not sure how he ended up in the river.