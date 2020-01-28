9 more acres of Chevy Commons in Flint becoming urban green space

(1/28/2020) - The push to redevelop Chevy Commons in Flint is moving forward with plans to convert nine more acres into an urban green space.

Currently, soil and groundwater at the 60-acre site are contaminated, so instead of excavating acres of land crews will install a soil and grass cap. This will protect people and wildlife from contamination.

The state used this method to cap 24 acres back in 2018.

Chevy Commons has a storied history. It started in the early 1900s, when Flint's William Durant started building motor cars on the property.

His company -- along with Buick, Chevrolet and others he bought -- became General Motors. Over time, 17 manufacturing and assembly buildings on the site became known as "Chevy in the Hole."

At its peak, 8,000 workers were employed there. The United Auto Workers Sitdown Strike of 1937 happened on the site.

Chevrolet designed the Corvette in Flint and its prototype was built at Chevy Commons in 1953.

Following a decades-long auto industry decline, the last Chevy in the Hole production buildings had closed by the 1990s. Demolition continued through 2004.

As General Motors went through bankruptcy, the city of Flint obtained ownership of the property in 2013. Kettering University is using 22 acres of the site as an automotive technology proving ground.