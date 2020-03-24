9 more deaths, more than 450 new cases of coronavirus reported in Michigan

(3/24/2020) - Nine more people have died from coronavirus and Michigan has more than 450 new cases of the illness, according to statistics released Tuesday.

All nine of the deaths occurred in the Detroit area: three each in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, two in the city of Detroit and one in Macomb County. Michigan's coronavirus death toll now stands at 24.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 463 new cases statewide on Tuesday afternoon, pushing the state's total to nearly 1,800.

Lapeer County reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The patient is an adult male who is hospitalized outside the county.

The Lapeer County Health Department is reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the man. They will be assessed and monitored for signs of COVID-19.

Genesee County has 11 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 34. Of those, 18 required hospitalization while 16 did not require hospital care.

Six more Saginaw County residents tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to the health department. The new patients bring the county's total number of coronavirus patients to eight.

Saginaw County has tested 114 people for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and 37 tested negative. Results for 69 tests were pending on Tuesday.