9 people left homeless by fire in Grand Blanc Township

(12/12/2019) - Nine people will have to find a different place to live after their house caught fire in Grand Blanc Township on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Jefferson Boulevard just east of Fenton Road.

The nine people who live in the home escaped safely outside before the first fire truck arrived four minutes later.

Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Bob Burdette said the first firefighters on the scene found smoke pouring from the roof. Investigators believe the fire started in the attic.

Fire crews knocked down the flames in a few minutes. Burdette said the cause remains under investigation.