9-year-old reported missing from east side of Montcalm County

(10/23/2019) - Police are asking the public to help looking for a 9-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from the east side of Montcalm County.

Kevin Richard Yarrington was least seen walking away from his home on Stanton Road east of the city of Stanton around 10:45 a.m., according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

His is 4-foot-1 with a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

Kevin can communicate verbally, however family is unsure if he actually will.

Anyone who sees him should call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 ext. 1.