90-year-old woman doesn’t need any training for the Crim 5-mile walk

(8/22/2019) - The Crim Festival of Races is all about having fun and crossing the finish line, no matter what speed.

At 90 years old, Margaret Rough is a fast walker and she lives her life to the fullest.

"I just do what a darn please,” Rough said.

She is one of hundreds taking part in the five-mile walk at the HAP Crim Festival of Races this weekend. The race is literally a "walk in the park," so she doesn't really have much training to do.

"I'm doing it every day," Rough said.

Many people may wonder if she gets tired for her age, but the word “tired” is not in her vocabulary.

"I do not get tired, because you know I walk every day four miles, so I am not affected by it at all,” Rough said.

She has family who support her Crim journey every year.

"With all these kids I have, I have daughters who are walkers, so it all goes beautifully," Rough said. "I'm excited. The weather, I think, is going to be great and that means everything.”

The Crim Expo takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint. A photo ID is required to grab your bib or someone else's too.

The expo also runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Late registration opens at 6:30 a.m. before the races on Saturday.