91-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run crash

(8/22/2019) - A 91-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon in Flint Township.

Police say the woman was struck by a passing vehicle just after 2 p.m. near a set of mailboxes on South Valley Drive near Elms Road.

Police say the vehicle involved then took off, leaving the woman lying in the roadway. The 91-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you are a witness to or have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.