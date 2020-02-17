91-year-old pronounced dead after weekend crash on M-13

(2/17/2020) - A Bay County woman died in a car accident over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of M-13 and Whitefeather Road in Bay County's Pinconning Township.

Police say a man was driving a pickup truck on Whitefeather Road with a trailer when he pulled onto M-13. The truck collided with a car that was southbound on M-13.

The passenger in that car, 91-year-old Elaine Pross of Pinconning, died from her injuries. The driver of the car and another passenger were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck driver also was hospitalized.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.