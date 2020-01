(1/31/20) - It appears the 911 emergency number is down across most of the state.

Several agencies have reported outages. Here are alternate numbers you can call in an emergency:

Genesee County: 810-732-9911

Saginaw County: 989-797-4580

Shiawassee County: 989-743-9111

Bay County: 989-892-9551

Midland County: 989-839-6466

Tuscola County 989-673-8738 X 1

Lapeer County 810-667-0292