98-year-old Bay City woman crafts for charity

(06/21/19) - Sew much fabric, sew little time.

A Bay City woman is sewing one dress for charity every day, and she's 98-years old. She's showing no sign of slowing down!

Victoria Williams says she can still thread a needle in one try.

Her dresses and socks are filled with vibrant colors and patterns. Every day, Victoria sews, and unless there's an interruption, she doesn't stop.

"I stop when my eyes get tired for one thing, and then I have a nap of course a little nap. Then, I sew in the afternoon because the sun shines in a different direction, so I can do that. Lots of times after supper, if I have something to finish up, I want to do it," Victoria said.

Her daily devotion to sewing is to donate her colorful garments. She says there's always a place for something that you make. Her next project is for orphans in Guatemala.

"The dresses that are going to Guatemala in July, there are about 12 girls. I don't know how many boys, and I'm hoping to get a picture back with the dresses," Victoria said.

On each of the dresses, she stitched on a pocket. That pocket will also include a new toy for the girls.

"I think it's maybe like two gifts in one, I don't know. It's just something that they can handle. Something you can touch," Victoria said.

Victoria says she feels blessed because people in their 90s can't always do what she does. She's encouraged by people in her assisted living home, so she wants to spread that encouragement of generosity to others.

"Even though maybe your eyesight is poor or maybe your hands aren't as agile as they could be, but try to do that. It is fulfilling to get your act of kindness every day. I guess that's maybe what keeps me young for one thing," Victoria said.

She won't be finished any time soon! She wants a bigger room, more boxes, and most importantly, more time.