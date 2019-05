(05/26/19) -- The 9th annual Ferndale Pride festival will be happening starting June 1.

Pride is free and open to the public and helps celebrate diversity among the LGBTQAI community.

Festivities will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Ferndale with the raising of the rainbow flag, followed by the annual 5K Rainbow Run.

The street fair will run from 1:00-10:00 p.m. with more than 180 vendors on site.

