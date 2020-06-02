A 3-day protest over George Floyd's death in Saginaw ends

A group of people has been demonstrating in front of the Saginaw Police Department since Sunday morning.

The three day protest will end at midnight, and while there has been violence in other parts of the country and state, this protest has remained peaceful.

"My name is George Floyd, I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe." are the words coming from three young men, lying on the pavement outside of the Saginaw Police Department.

They were lying there for nearly nine minutes, representing the time George Floyd was pinned on the ground by a Minnesota police officer.

"We are at the Ghost of George Floyd Project", says one of the organizers, who did not want to be identified.

That project will have continued for 72 straight hours.

"We are rising in Saginaw, to demand an end to white supremacy, especially in the form of police brutality," he says.

The demonstration brought honks from people driving by, and sometimes, people stopped to join the protest.

"As the day unfolds, we probably see between 50 and 75 unique faces a day," he says.

"They have been doing a very good job, its probably one of the more peaceful rallies I have ever seen," says Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

Ruth says he was appalled by what happened to George Floyd.

"Our officers are trained, if somebody is asking to breathe and have a hard time breathing we render aid immediately," Ruth says.

Ruth believes the reason Saginaw has stayed relatively quiet over the past week is because the police department has made strides in racial and community relations, more so than other police departments across the country.

"Those changes they are making right now, we made those changes five, six years ago," he says.

During the interview with the Ruth is when the men went to the ground.

"Sir I cannot breathe," the men repeated.

The protest suggests despite the changes in Saginaw, there could be room for more.

"This particular occupation ends tonight at midnight, the ghost of George Floyd will haunt all of us until white supremacy is over and police brutality comes to a halt," the co-organizer says.