'A Charlie Brown Christmas' airing on ABC on Thursday night

(12/5/2019) - "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is scheduled to air Thursday night on ABC12.

The one-hour show will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

In the digitally remastered 1965 special, Charlie Brown is discouraged by the materialism he sees at Christmas and sets out to find the true meaning.

Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When Charlie's little fir Christmas tree can't restore the proper spirit, Linus helps him learn the true meaning of Christmas.

The hour will also include a series of Christmas-themed cartoon stories called "Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales." They're based on the work of creator Charles Schulz.