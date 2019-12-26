Flint grandmother's videotaped response to her birthday gift goes viral

(12/26/2019) - For her 72nd Birthday, Juanell Buyck received a purse she has wanted for over 20 years.

Her response to receiving the gift is joy personified.

Macy's commented on the video, saying "that's what it's all about!"

The maker of the handbag, Brahmin, even chimed in with "This makes us so happy! We'd love to help spread the holiday cheer and send your grandmother a little something!"

The designer also re-shared it with the caption: "Wishing everyone this much joy as they unwrap their gifts!"