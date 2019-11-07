"A Haunting on Brockway Street" to premiere next week

(11/07/19) - Some people believe, others just want to be entertained.

Either way moviegoers can get their paranormal fix when the 10th installment of the "Haunted Saginaw" series premieres Nov. 15 and 16 at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw.

This year the locally shot, written and edited film features a house built in 1864.

It's in the 1600 block of Brockway Street in the city of Saginaw.

Director Steve Shippy, who is also known as 'Prozak' in the music industry, said over the decade the films have evolved from just being paranormal investigation into an effort to help people who are living in homes with unexplained situation.

"The people who live here their friends don't even want to come here to visit them, you know when they have holidays, things like that. Think about how that isolates and affects the family. What do they have to gain," Shippy said.

"A Haunting on Brockway Street" takes a closer look at the bizarre happenings inside the Braley family home.

They bought it in 2007 and spent a lot bringing it back to life before moving in the next year.

Since then they've encountered some things they just can't explain.

Their daughter, Sabina, had a sleepwalking incident where she ended up outside in the early morning hours. The next day she told her mom she knew what was going on, but couldn't wake herself up. But her mother, Stephanie Braley, said there have been several other happenings since moving in to the historic home.

"You just go, 'oh that's the boiler, that's the radiators, it's the house settling'," Braley said. "It wasn't until my youngest was about three or four when she came down screaming that she saw some little boy with no feet up in my bedroom looking out the window, and when he looked at her, he disappeared. And I was kind of like, 'okay'."

During the premieres at the Temple Theatre moviegoers will also get a sneak peek at Shippy's newest project.

His series "Hauntings in the Heartland" will air on the Travel Channel beginning in January.