Kidney donation leads to a journey in friendship and faith

(11/14/2019) - Former Genesee District Library employee Greg Jones was diagnosed six years ago with end stage kidney disease.

The disease caused his organs to no longer preform daily functions. He's spent most of that time, waiting around the clock, for word that kidney is available.

"I do what's called peritoneal dialysis at home," Jones said. "For 12 hours, I have to be hooked up to a machine -- usually overnight -- that pumps solution into my stomach and let it dwell for a while and pump it out."

He dreams of being able to do simple things, that many people take for granted.

"As soon as I get a kidney, I'm going to drink a whole gallon of water at one time," Jones said. "Right now, I can't do that. I'm limited to about 40 ounces of fluid."

Earlier this year, Maggie Jaruzel Potter of Flint Township recognized Jones in a newspaper article about his journey. She remembered he was the man who so graciously helped her with the computer at the library.

"Something leaped within me, give him your kidney," she said.

The mother of three and grandmother to seven said it was the voice of the Lord that lead her to make the life-saving decision to help a man that she barely knew, even though her children did not want her too.

"There is a verse that says to be obedient is better than sacrifice," Jaruzel Potter said. "I don't see this as a sacrifice, I see this as obedience."

For months, she went through extensive and at times painful physical and mental donor testing through Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Each step of the way, she was given the green light and put on the way to becoming Jones' donor.

A week before he was set to leave his job, Jaruzel Potter finally revealed to Jones that she was going to be his donor.

"To see his reaction, he had tears coming down his eyes," she said. "He had no idea that someone had responded to the article."

In late August, Jaruzel Potter got the final call in becoming Jones' donor. However, it wasn't the news she was expecting.

"I said, 'Am I in or am I not?' She said, 'Maggie we found a tumor on your kidney,' and she was saying a lot of things I wasn't hearing until she said cancer," Jaruzel Potter said.

A CAT scan revealed a small tumor on her left kidney, the one she was donating to Jones. Jaruzel Potter was told there's a 90 percent chance that it's cancer, but it was caught in the very early stage.

Because it was caught so early, she had no symptoms. Jaruzel Potter will have to have surgery to remove the tumor, but no chemotherapy or radiation. She will get a final diagnosis on the tumor in December.

Jaruzel Potter said doctors have told her, there's a good chance she will be able to donate a portion of her kidney to Jones.

"That Bible is true to me," she said. "If it means dying on the table for this man to live, I'm willing to take that risk. Only because I feel God asked me."

Through this journey, the two have become close through friendship and faith, and both are believing in full healing for one another.

"We'll be long bonded whether he has my kidney or not," Jaruzel Potter said.

Jones still needs a kidney. He has the B-positive blood type. Anyone interested in donating to a kidney to Jones should click the link to Henry Ford Transplant Institute on the right side or below this story.