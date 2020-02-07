A "Night to Shine" in Grand Blanc

(2/7/2020) It was an unforgettable night for a group of people in Grand Blanc.

People with special needs ages 14-and-up got a chance to experience Prom night.

It was all part of the event "Night to Shine."

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the evening at New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

The lead pastor at the church said 250 people volunteered at the event.

95 people took part.

"I think our favorite part about it is we do truly believe that just as God has loved us," said Tim Pike, the lead pastor at Grand Blanc Christian Fellowship. "We're all called to love each other. We believe all people are made in the image of God, so it's really a celebration of what it means to be human."

"Night to Shine" is also scheduled in Saginaw, Ann Arbor, Brighton, Lansing and Taylor.