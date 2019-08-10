A Tune-up for Back to the Bricks week

(08/10/19)- The start of Back to the Bricks is just a few days away-- but first a tune-up.

This week included theme parties concessions, vendors, live music and giveaways.

The excitement continued Saturday in Beecher.

One of the cars at the event, a 62 Galaxy 5-hundred-- owned by a Bridgeport resident.

He named it after movie star icon-- Marilyn Monroe.

"Its original, its a cruiser, get on the highway and cruise. that's all you do. racing is for fools, but boy just cruise around and you are the show. " said car enthusiast, Renee Aloyo.

The main event for Back to the Bricks gets underway Monday

