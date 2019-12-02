Car chase on the Zilwaukee Bridge erupts into gunfire

A meeting at a rest stop ends with a chase and gunfire on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge.

That bizarre and scary situation played out yesterday morning in Bay and Saginaw Counties.

While police have made four arrests in all, investigators are still looking for the gun involved in the shooting.

"Sounds like something out of a movie," says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel

The first scene was this rest stop area along southbound I-75 in Bay County. Detectives believe that's where two groups of people met at around 3:30 early Sunday morning.

"It wasn't until the car with the three victims left and the car with the two suspects started chasing them," says Federspiel.

The chase continued on the Zilwaukee Bridge, where traffic conditions were not the best as rain was turning over to freezing rain and snow.

A 38 year-old-woman called 9-1-1 saying their car was being shot at.

"No shots were fired until they were on the Z-Bridge and thats when the shots starting raining down," he says.

In the car where the shots were coming from were two people from Grand Traverse County, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

Sheriff Federspiel says three people were in the car being shot at, two men, ages 42 and 35, and the 38 year-old woman who made the 9-1-1 call.

The people in the car being shot at were not hit by gunfire. Police were able to arrest the two people after both cars exited the bridge onto M-13.

"They are currently lodged in our jail with assault with intent to murder charges," says Federspiel.

Two of the alleged victims were also arrested for outstanding warrants in Kalkaska and Montcalm Counties. Federspiel says its possible this was a drug deal gone bad.

Detectives are still looking for the gun that was used in the shooting.

"There is information where we think we may be able to find this gun," he says.