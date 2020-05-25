A community coming together; Clean up efforts continue in Sanford

(05/25/2020)-The village of Sanford suffered a tremendous amount of damage following the breach of two dams nearly a week ago.

The flood water may have destroyed businesses and homes-- but not the spirit of the people.

Rolling up their sleeves---ready to dig in--

"Wherever we can help," said volunteer, Teri Brink.

Teri Brink community's in Midland was one of the few areas in spared from damage caused by last week's flooding.

"I was just out of the flood area I did not have to evacuate. I got really lucky," said Brink.

But the people living in her hometown of Sanford were not as fortunate.

"I know a lot of people need a break on the holiday weekend, but like she said, we're home we're here. We want to be here to help our friends," said volunteer, Marge Warmbier

Marge Warmbier joined Brink in Sanford Monday to volunteer.

"We just wanted to come and do what we could," said Warmbier

"When this whole thing started to some of the resources the county made available and frankly it was just too large of a disaster for the county to be able to handle it," said organizer Noah Ponte.

Noah Ponte organized one of the cleanup efforts taking place this week.

"We saw on social media a lot of grassroots efforts starting to pop up, we heard a lot needs through multiple channels, and a lot of people offering volunteer support," Ponte said.

Ponte said the goal was to streamline the process and make it as easy as possible to volunteer and for people to receive help.

"We staffed the call centers, so all the needs are now coming into one place. All the volunteers efforts are coming into one place. United Way is been generous, they have provided us tents and some volunteers to help staff our tables to help check in volunteers and coordinate them," he said.

He said it was clear from the start they were going to need all hands on deck to recover and the support has been overwhelming.

"I think on behalf of this community, I am so proud and so grateful for the people here," Ponte said.

