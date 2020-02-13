Fundraiser aims to adorn Flint Southwestern graduates with caps and gowns

(2/13/2020) - Though high school graduation is still months away, plans for the big event are already unfolding.

Yet, for some students, even affording the basics, most take for granted, may be too much.

It's an experience of a lifetime.

A time of excitement, celebration and accomplishment.

But, what if it meant walking down the aisle without the proper attire?

More than a hundred students are expected to graduate Flint Southwest High School in a few months.

Several community outreach groups want to make sure each one of them will be wearing the traditional cap and gown.

Pathways to Potential identified a need, and is asking your help, by sponsoring one student.

You may not think $35 is a lot.

For families struggling to make ends meet, it is.

Community School Director Mohammed Aboutawila talked about the need.

"Seniors must pay for their senior dues. And also, they must pay for their cap and gowns. And, I would just say, throughout the years, especially more within this present era, due to the economics of the city, this has been very troubling. And there's been a lot of hardship."

The goal is to raise nearly $4000 dollars, which will ensure all Flint Southwest seniors will be able to accept their diplomas and turn their tassels when the big day comes.

If you wish to donate, you can contact Flint Community Education Initiative at 810-201-8361 or

Mohammed Aboutawila at maboutawila@crim.org